Prison lockdown ends at Springhill Institution

Officials say the lockdown put in place at the Springhill Institution on July 17 has ended.

A news release from the prison says there was an “inmate disturbance” that was resolved by staff at the facility.

On Monday, 19 inmates banded together and refused to return to their cells. All of the inmates involved in the disturbance were returned to their cells later that evening.

However, one inmate was treated at an outside hospital and has since returned to the institution. Two correctional officers were also assaulted during the disturbance but did not require medical treatment.

READ MORE: $40M spent on N.S. prison expansion, but cells remain empty

There was no reported damage to the institution and operations are said to return to normal over the next few days, with visitation resuming.

Correctional Service Canada says they will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

— With files from The Canadian Press