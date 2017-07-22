Indecent act in Edmonton bridal store has police searching for suspect

Edmonton police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with an indecent act inside a bridal dress shop more than two weeks ago.

Officers were called to a bridal store in south Edmonton on the evening of Wednesday, July 5.

Police were told a man was at the store and asked an employee to look at bridesmaids’ dresses sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The employee handed the man several dresses and he took them into a fitting room, police said in a news release Saturday.

When the employee went back to the fitting room, the man had moved to a back room, where he was reportedly standing between two dress racks with his shorts pulled down, exposing himself.

Police said the man quickly left the store and was seen driving away in a truck.

The Edmonton Police Service is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 780-423-4567.

The suspect is described as a tanned man with blue eyes, a large nose, in his late 30s to early 40s and around 6’5″ tall. He is described as having long, slick, dyed blond hair with black roots. The EPS said he was wearing flip flops, a mint green T-shirt, with grey cargo shorts at the time.