July 22, 2017 3:52 pm

Deer sent airborne by car collision kills woman in passing vehicle

By Staff The Associated Press

A white tailed deer crosses in front of traffic in the Cleveland Metroparks reservation in Berea, Ohio.

AP Photo/Mark Duncan
WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman has been killed when a deer struck and sent airborne by a motorist traveling in the opposite direction smashed into the windshield of her family’s car.

The State Highway Patrol in northeast Ohio’s Trumbull County says 39-year-old Amy Stoneburner, of Negley, was in the front passenger seat when the deer flew into and through the car’s windshield Thursday night. The crash occurred about 68 miles (109 kilometers) east of Cleveland.

Stoneburner died at the scene. Her 37-year-old husband, Daniel, who was driving the car, and their two children, 9-year-old Jessica and 12-year-old Michelle, were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The 69-year-old driver of the car that struck the deer and his three passengers weren’t injured.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

