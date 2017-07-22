Traffic
July 22, 2017 3:24 pm

Five people injured in crash on Hwy. 401 east in Scarborough

By AM640

Five people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 east of Warden Ave.

Two people were taken to a trauma centre after a five-vehicle crash on the 401 eastbound express, east of Warden Avenue in Scarborough.

The crash happened shortly after noon on Saturday.

A man and woman, both in their 30s and riding in the same vehicle together, were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

According to paramedics, a few others also sustained minor injuries, and were taken to a local hospital.

