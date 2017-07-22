Five people injured in crash on Hwy. 401 east in Scarborough
Two people were taken to a trauma centre after a five-vehicle crash on the 401 eastbound express, east of Warden Avenue in Scarborough.
The crash happened shortly after noon on Saturday.
A man and woman, both in their 30s and riding in the same vehicle together, were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
According to paramedics, a few others also sustained minor injuries, and were taken to a local hospital.
