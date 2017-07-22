Crime
July 22, 2017 2:45 pm

Police identify body of female found beside creek in Brampton

By Web Writer  Global News

Police have identified the female body found in Brampton as 28-year-old Kara Clark.

Peel Regional Police handouts
A A

Peel police have identified a body found Friday afternoon by a passerby beside a creek in Brampton.

Police said officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. about a female body being discovered in a greenbelt area at Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway.

On Saturday, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Kara Clark.

Clark was last seen leaving a residence in the same area on Tuesday around 1 a.m.

Homicide and the Missing Persons Bureau has taken over the investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3205, or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

–With files from Briana Carnegie

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton Homicide
Crime
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News