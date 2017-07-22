Police identify body of female found beside creek in Brampton

Peel police have identified a body found Friday afternoon by a passerby beside a creek in Brampton.

Police said officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. about a female body being discovered in a greenbelt area at Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway.

On Saturday, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Kara Clark.

Clark was last seen leaving a residence in the same area on Tuesday around 1 a.m.

Homicide and the Missing Persons Bureau has taken over the investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3205, or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

–With files from Briana Carnegie