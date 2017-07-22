Shoppers disappointed by Sears closing sale in Kingston

Saturday morning brought early crowds to the Sears Home store in Kingston, Ont. Many hoped that the liquidation sale would mean big sales and good prices.

Ron Leduc, a regular Sears shopper said he was hoping to get his hands on a new freezer.

“My chest freezer finally died after about 25 years and we lost about $300 worth of food, so we’re looking to see if there is a good deal to be had today.”

While another shopper, Gwim Griffith, said he was thinking of using the sale as an excuse to update his walls.

“I was looking for some pictures — I thought I have one picture on the wall I want to change out and I thought they might have something interesting in here.”

One shopper even said, he had never seen the parking lot so full, to which another bargain hunter replied that, that was exactly why the Kingston store is closing.

When asked about why shoppers thought the chain was closing, they said it’s the way people are buying now.

“Sears and many other of the brick and mortar kind of establishments… Online shopping has been the downfall of a lot of business over the last 15, 20 years… So, it’s not surprising that Sears is part of it,” said Leduc.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of chain stores closing. I think these malls are going to start getting smaller. I think if you want to sell your REIT [Real Estate Investment Trust], you should do it now!” Griffith said.

The sale comes about a month after Sears announced its decision to cut almost 3,000 jobs and close 59 stores across Canada. And even though the sale promised big savings, many shoppers left empty-handed.

One shopper said he was heading to Costco to get what he was looking for.

Another shopper, Paul O’Connor, said he was disappointed in what they called a markdown. “Everything is pretty well 20 per cent off. I think you can get better deals at other stores when they put their sales on.”