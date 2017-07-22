Crime
July 22, 2017 2:11 pm

Saskatoon police search for truck after man shot in abdomen

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police are on the lookout for a black Nissan Titan after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday morning.

File / Global News
A A

Police are on the lookout for a truck after a shooting in Saskatoon on Saturday.

At around 9:50 a.m. CT, a caller reported that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival to the 2300-block of 33rd Street West, officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Royal University Hospital in serious condition.

Saskatoon police are looking for a black Nissan Titan that may have been involved.

The vehicle has a black bumper, and left westbound in an alley with three male occupants, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Report an error
33rd Street West
Gunshot Wound
Nissan Titan
Royal University Hospital
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Shooting
serious condition
Shooting
suspect vehicle
Truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News