Man dies after shooting on Selkirk Avenue
A A
WINNIPEG — A man is dead after a shooting on Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street Friday night.
Police said they responded to the area around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man, in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.
Police said they have no suspects in custody. The investigation is continuing.
Police said this is Winnipeg’s 15th homicide of the year.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.