Crime
July 22, 2017 2:08 pm

Man dies after shooting on Selkirk Avenue

By Reporter  Global News

Police blocked off a section of Parr Street between Flora Avenue and Selkirk Avenue for investigation.

Shelden Rogers/Global News
WINNIPEG — A man is dead after a shooting on Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street Friday night.

Police said they responded to the area around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man, in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Police said they have no suspects in custody. The investigation is continuing.

Police said this is Winnipeg’s 15th homicide of the year.

