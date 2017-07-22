Man dies after shooting on Selkirk Avenue

WINNIPEG — A man is dead after a shooting on Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street Friday night.

Police said they responded to the area around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man, in his 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have closed Parr Street between Flora Ave and Selkirk Ave. Officials say a man died from gunshot wounds last night at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/djP0goTxvl — Shelden Rogers (@SheldenGlobal) July 22, 2017

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Police said they have no suspects in custody. The investigation is continuing.

Police said this is Winnipeg’s 15th homicide of the year.