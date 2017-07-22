Alberta highway
18-year-old woman killed in fiery highway crash near Taber

Taber RCMP said an 18-year-old woman was killed in a highway crash Friday, July 21, 2017.

Four people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Alberta on Friday night that killed an 18-year-old woman.

Taber RCMP were called to the crash at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. It happened in the intersection of Highway 526 and Highway 36.

RCMP said a car was heading east on Highway 526 when it collided with a SUV heading north on Highway 36. The SUV rolled and the car caught on fire.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. The passenger of the car, an 18-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three people inside the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Taber is about five hours south of Edmonton, and two-and-a-half hours southeast of Calgary.

