Sean Spicer thankful ‘for honor and privilege to serve’ Donald Trump

Sean Spicer issued a tweet thanking his former boss Donald Trump for his six months as press secretary under the U.S. president.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for the honor and privilege to serve you, this Administration and our nation,’ Spicer wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for the honor and privilege to serve you, this Administration and our nation https://t.co/aAMHLDKLtp — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 22, 2017

Spicer’s tweet was in response to a tweet late Friday in which Trump was full of praise for his former subordinate.

Trump declared Spicer to be a “wonderful person” who took “abuse” from “the Fake News Media.”

READ MORE: Sean Spicer quits after Trump picks new communications director

After just six months on the job, Spicer stepped down from his role as press secretary on Friday reportedly in protest of the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.

WATCH: Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

Spicer’s former subordinate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was promoted to replace him.

His time as press secretary was rocky since Day 1, when he went on the offensive against the media over attendance numbers at Trump’s inauguration.

READ MORE: Melissa McCarthy’s best moments as Sean Spicer

Spicer was also lampooned on Saturday Night Live, caught hiding from journalists in the bushes and mistakenly claimed Hitler never used chemical weapons.

More recently, he had taken to meeting with the media while insisting that all cameras be turned off.