2-alarm fire in northeast Calgary displaces 7, damages multiple homes

Seven people are without a home following an early morning fire in northeast Calgary Saturday.

Flames broke out at around 4 a.m. at a home on Martindale Dr. N.E. A second alarm was called, doubling the number of crew members and equipment fighting the fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, two houses and two detached garages were engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire under control quickly, but both homes and garages were extensively damaged. Neighbouring homes also had minor damage from the flames.

Everyone who was inside the homes at the time of the fire was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene Saturday, checking for hot spots. An investigation into the cause will begin once the area is deemed safe.