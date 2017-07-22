Which tasty treat won K-Days’ New Food Contest?

Edmonton’s K-Days festival is known for a few things; among them: the midway, and the weird and wonderful food.

This year’s food menu includes some fascinating new additions, including deep-fried coffee and Amsterdam Fries.

On Friday, a panel of judges chose its favourite new midway treat, selecting the Lā Hānau Kaka (birthday cake) shave ice. The treat starts with a base of authentic Hawaiian shave ice but includes some delicious additions, including birthday cake flavour.

“It’s in a snow cone cup and it’s about seven, eight inches above the cup,” Hula Hut’s Carlie King explained. “It has ice cream in the middle, then there’s shaved ice, then there’s ice cream all the way around it and on the top, there’s whip cream and sprinkles.”

King was shocked and thrilled her family’s creation took home the top prize.

“I never thought I could win,” she said.

“It’s amazing, especially because it’s our first year. So now we’ll have a whole bunch of people looking for us. I’m speechless, honestly.”

The winner of the New Food Contest: La Huana Kaka Birthday Cake Shaved Ice from the Hula Hut! Just look at this frozen masterpiece! pic.twitter.com/2VgDTD4PMI — K-Days (@KDaysyeg) July 21, 2017

Second prize in the New Food Contest went to Beavertails’ Oreo Beavertail. These pastries are brushed with a butter and vanilla spread, topped with crumbled Oreo pieces and drizzled with chocolate.

Congrats to Beavertails on their 2nd place honour in the New Food Contest for the Oreo Beavertail. pic.twitter.com/ycyuQupB2b — K-Days (@KDaysyeg) July 21, 2017

Third prize went to Tin Lizzy’s Big Mozzarella Cheese. This sandwich features two pieces of bread filled with three mozzarella sticks and a mixture of other cheeses.

Our 3rd place winner in the New Food Contest at #KDays is the Big Mozzarella Cheese! Congrats Tin Lizzy! pic.twitter.com/e1zvrhmwLk — K-Days (@KDaysyeg) July 21, 2017

— With files from Caley Ramsay