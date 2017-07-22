Old East Village Block Party 2017 gets underway in London

Londoners headed over to Old East Village (OEV) Saturday to take part in the annual yard sale.

This year’s event, which runs until 6 p.m., combines a yard sale and block party, making it larger than ever.

“It’s gone through a real transition over the years, almost like a real renaissance that’s happening in Old East Village, so this gives people the opportunity to come and experience it,” said Peter Strack, event co-host and president of the OEV Community Association.

“This year, we are trying something a little different, with six different food trucks and about 16 to 18 pop-up shops as well,” Strack said.

The yard sale started at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., with the block party getting underway at 1 p.m.

It will take place on Lorne Avenue, between Ontario Street and Quebec Street. Live music will be playing throughout the whole day, while bouncy castles or other giant games are readily available for children to participate in.

At 6 p.m., when the block party comes to an end, people can head over to the after-party being held at Anderson Craft Ales. Event-goers can also visit 943 Dufferin Avenue for $1 Fire Roasted Coffee, and to get your Old East Village Community Association memberships, which are $10 per family, with proceeds going towards planning future events.

For more information on the event, you can visit http://www.oevca.ca/.