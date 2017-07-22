Advocates want more education, safe consumption sites in Nova Scotia

A rally was held Saturday afternoon in Halifax, with advocates calling for action on the opioid crisis.

The event was hosted by the group Get Prescription Drugs Off The Streets (GPDOTS).

Amy Graves, who lost her brother, Josh Graves, to a fatal combination of alcohol and prescription drugs in 2011, said the rally is an opportunity for the group to engage with the public and let them know what advocates are lobbying the government for.

The event is being hosted by GPDOTS – Get Prescription Drugs Off The Streets #Halifax @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/U2mdj6LdKm — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) July 22, 2017

GPDOTS would like to see drug use treated as a public health issue — instead of a moral weakness.

They would also like to see all measures possible taken to educate the public on the dangers associated with opioids and prevent unnecessary opioid exposure through more cautious prescribing.

“We need to have the proper supports, home reductions in place, in order to prevent the spikes in deaths Western Canada is seeing. So, timing is everything when it comes to action on the opioid crisis,” said Graves.

As part of the event, participants made memory flags.

“It’s a project that started in Alberta. They’re going to be compiled and hung on International Overdose Awareness Day in Alberta,” said Graves.

Participants are making memory flags for loved ones they have lost to opioid overdoses #Halifax @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/gkApEHqxJ0 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) July 22, 2017

Graves says she wants the government to know they’re watching, and wants the issue to be visible.

“I understand that everything can’t be done all at once but I think an open line of communication of what’s happening and not working behind the scenes quietly. Just letting us know they haven’t forgotten about the issue.”

Both GPDOTS and another organization, called HANDUP or Halifax Area Network of Drug Using People, would like to see safe consumption sites in the region.

GPDOTS would like to see safe consumption sites in #NS & for government to treat drug use as a public health issue not moral weakness pic.twitter.com/dGyBIE8JZz — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) July 22, 2017

“Safe consumption — there won’t be people using dirty needles out on the street. We can help people not be diseased. If they want counselling when they come in, then they could have a person there to help them,” said Norm English, who was a drug addict for years.

“In a safe consumption, you have to go to a chill room after you use for like 25 minutes, just so we know you ain’t OD’ing.”

Earlier this week, the Nova Scotia government announced the province’s first ever opioid use and overdose framework.

As part of the initiative, naloxone will be made available free of charge at more than 300 pharmacies.

At this time, officials are still looking at the idea of a safe consumption site.