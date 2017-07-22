Traffic
3 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash east of Woodstock

Three people were taken to hospital Friday with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Blandford-Blenheim Township, east of Woodstock, Oxford OPP said.

The crash occurred along Township Road 2 between Blandford Road and County Road 22 when an eastbound Chevrolet car lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree in the southeast ditch, police said.

The vehicle was carrying three occupants, one female driver and two female passengers. All three were seriously injured in the crash and all three had to be extricated from the wreckage by Blandford-Blenheim fire crews, police said.

No further information has been released, and investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The crash shut down Township Line 2 for several hours. Police reopened the roadway shortly after 6 p.m.

