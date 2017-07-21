North Shore Rescue working with police to prevent rave at top of Mount Seymour

North Shore Rescue says it’s concerned about a “hike rave” event happening on Mount Seymour Friday night.

A group called “Party4Health” is inviting people to dance up the mountain and party while overlooking the city.

“[We have] pretty serious concerns about this because I think it’s going to attract a lot of people that, to be quite frank, don’t have mountain sense and are going into an area where once you get off the trail, you can get into trouble quite quickly,” said North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks.

On Facebook, the group said the event will be a “naturally euphoric social experience.”

“Our concern is wildfire as well, there’s talk of fireworks being involved as well and that just can’t happen,” said Danks.

A Metro Vancouver spokesperson said North Vancouver RCMP are monitoring the event.

Danks said Metro Vancouver – who maintains the trail – along with RCMP, are trying to stop the event by blocking the roadway to the mountain.

“This is an unsanctioned event, there is no emergency plan in place.”

The event is said to start at 7:30 p.m. and go on until midnight.