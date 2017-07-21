Regina reacts to passing of Kenny Shields

Larry Christie was working as a disk jockey at CKOM 1250 in Saskatoon when he met Kenny Shields. Shields was just starting in a new band called Witness Incorporated in the late 60s.

“He had a strong voice, and a very musical outgoing style,” Christie said.

Christie worked with Shields to put on shows on his days off from the radio station.

“We were on the back of flatbed trucks and shopping malls and all that sort of thing on Saturdays. There was always a good crowd – predominantly girls, of course – because they were all young and they were really thrilling,” Christie smiled at the memory.

Shields passed away in Winnipeg early Friday morning, according to bandmate Jeff Neil.

Shields had a successful career spanning several decades. He fronted the Canadian rock band Streetheart, from Winnipeg, Man.

Don Young is an old friend of Shields’. They were both new on the music scene in the late 60s – Young in his band The Chevrons, and Shields in Witness Incorporated.

Young says that Shields paved the way for Saskatchewan musicians.

“He was one of the first vocalists to make it big out of this province. There’s not been many before or since. He did it with his voice, very distinctive voice, and a good front man on stage.”

“Kenny was a gentle man. He loved his music, and he loved entertainers, he loved entertaining. He did what he loved, and he loved what he did,” Young said.

Even though it had been three years since Young and Shields had seen each other, Young says it was “Just like yesterday.”

“Nothing changes when it comes to that. Old friends are old friends.”

Shields was 69.

With files from Amber McGuckin