Okanagan forecast

Friday, July 21, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5:30pm:

Welcome to your weekend! Expect a warming and clearing trend this weekend when an upper ridge gradually gains strength through Saturday and Sunday morning.

A weak cold front will cross the region again on Sunday night with more cloud. Northern regions will see a slight chance of a shower Sunday night.

Although our confidence remains low next week, signs point to sun and warmth on Monday and Tuesday.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 26 to 33C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong