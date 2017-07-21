Okanagan forecast
Friday, July 21, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5:30pm:
Welcome to your weekend! Expect a warming and clearing trend this weekend when an upper ridge gradually gains strength through Saturday and Sunday morning.
A weak cold front will cross the region again on Sunday night with more cloud. Northern regions will see a slight chance of a shower Sunday night.
Although our confidence remains low next week, signs point to sun and warmth on Monday and Tuesday.
This weekend’s daytime high range: 26 to 33C
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
