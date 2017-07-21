Jeff Sessions
July 21, 2017 8:51 pm
Updated: July 21, 2017 8:52 pm

Jeff Sessions talked Trump campaign with Russian envoy during presidential race: report

By Eric Walsh Reuters

Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a news conference at the Department of Justice, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Washington.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Russia’s ambassador to Washington was overheard by U.S. spy agencies telling his bosses he had discussed campaign-related matters, including issues important to Moscow, with Jeff Sessions during the 2016 presidential race, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing current and former U.S. officials.

Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s accounts of two conversations with Sessions, then a U.S. senator and key foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump, were intercepted by U.S. intelligence agencies, the officials told the Post.

Sessions at first failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.

