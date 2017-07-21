Crime
July 21, 2017 8:41 pm

Man critically injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

By News Anchor  AM640

A man was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition after a stabbing downtown Friday evening.

A man in his 30s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition Friday evening following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said they responded to George and Adelaide streets at around 7:15 p.m.

Police said officers received reports a man fell to the ground bleeding after he was stabbed.

Paramedics took the man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released suspect information.

