Man critically injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
A A
A man in his 30s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition Friday evening following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Toronto police said they responded to George and Adelaide streets at around 7:15 p.m.
Police said officers received reports a man fell to the ground bleeding after he was stabbed.
Paramedics took the man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police haven’t released suspect information.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.