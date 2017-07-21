Man critically injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

A man in his 30s was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition Friday evening following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said they responded to George and Adelaide streets at around 7:15 p.m.

Police said officers received reports a man fell to the ground bleeding after he was stabbed.

Stabbing: George st/ Adelaide.. reports that a man has been stabbed. Injuries appear to be serious. Unit arriving OS. #GO1311472 ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 21, 2017

Paramedics took the man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released suspect information.