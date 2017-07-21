University of Lethbridge developing new process for parking permits

The University of Lethbridge says it’s now developing a new process for students to apply for parking permits for the upcoming school year.

It follows a technical failure earlier this week that saw students unable to apply for permits using the U of L’s online parking permit application system.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page on Friday, university officials said after a week of extensive work and testing, they’re not confident enough to relaunch the system as a means to distribute parking passes.

The U of L says its new plan will operate similar to an online survey, and students will be able to complete the form on a computer or mobile device.

It plans to make the system available beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, with complete details expected on July 26.