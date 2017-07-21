Education
July 21, 2017 9:07 pm

University of Lethbridge developing new process for parking permits

By
Global News
A A

The University of Lethbridge says it’s now developing a new process for students to apply for parking permits for the upcoming school year.

It follows a technical failure earlier this week that saw students unable to apply for permits using the U of L’s online parking permit application system.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page on Friday, university officials said after a week of extensive work and testing, they’re not confident enough to relaunch the system as a means to distribute parking passes.

The U of L says its new plan will operate similar to an online survey, and students will be able to complete the form on a computer or mobile device.

It plans to make the system available beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, with complete details expected on July 26.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
lethbridge parking
parking pass
parking permit
U of L parking
university of lethbridge
University of Lethbridge parking
University parking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News