Kingston Axemen prepare for the World Fastball Championships next month in Michigan

They’re one of the best fastball teams in Canada. The Kingston Axemen are preparing for the World Fastball Championships next month in Grand Rapids, Mich.

“What I like about this team is that we have fun,” says Adam Stroud from Inverary, Ont..

The talented left-fielder believes that’s the most important thing — it’s what they try and teach the kids these days. He says you have to have fun and come to the ballpark ready to play.

Stroud says they’ve had players from around the world come up to them who say they are jealous of how much fun they’re having, adding that they’ve never seen a team having so much fun and would like to join them.

Centre-fielder Travis Gibson from Cobourg, Ont., says they have a well-rounded team with no weaknesses.

They’ve got a strong defence, strong pitching and lineup — one through nine that can hit for power, steal bases — just a ball club with the complete package, and on any given day, can beat any team in the world.

He says that’s what makes the game so much fun. The Axeman are off to Pennsylvania this weekend to face off against some of the best teams in the United States.

It’s their last tournament before the ISC World Championships next month in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Gibson says it was a goal of theirs to qualify, and they’re working on being a top-five team that will ultimately be there on the last day of the world tournament, and compete for that world championship title.

“I feel that we would do pretty well,” says Stroud. “If the tournament was next week, I think we’d be ready to go.”