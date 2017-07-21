OPP attend collision in Blandford Blenheim Township, 3 sent to hospital

Three people have been taken to hospital after OPP attended a collision in the Blandford Blenheim Township.

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police were called to a report of a single vehicle collision on Township Road 2 between Blandford Road and County Road 22 around 2 p.m. Friday.

The collision occurred when a Chevrolet car travelling eastbound on the Township Road 2, lost control then left the roadway and struck a tree in the southeast ditch, according to provincial police.

The Blandford Blenheim Township Fire Department assisted with the extraction of the three occupants of the vehicle.

The female driver of the car and the two female passengers were taken to area hospital by Oxford Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP closed Township Road 2 for almost four hours, but roadways reopened just after 6 p.m.