Two arrested and charged in Vancouver homicide at Savoy Hotel in January

Two people are facing charges in relation to Vancouver’s first homicide at the Savoy Hotel in January.

Vancouver police were called to the Savoy Hotel on East Hastings near Gore Avenue on January 10 at about 10:30 p.m. after a report of shots being fired inside. When police arrived, they found 62-year-old Joseph Bustinski suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

On Friday, 31-year-old Vancouver resident Stephen Farmer was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder in relation to the January Downtown Eastside shooting. The arrest comes on the heels of another arrest on July 13, when 29-year-old Marnie Scow turned herself in after being charged with manslaughter.

Farmer was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in Surrey, including three charges of driving while prohibited, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at an accident, and breach of probation.

No other details have been released by police.