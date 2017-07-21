Woodstock police investigate sexual assault

The Woodstock Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday, July 14 in the area of Wilson and Hounsfield Streets in Woodstock.

READ MORE: Woodstock police search for dealers in connection with fentanyl seizures

The suspect is described by police as a man in his 20s with dark skin, approx. 6’2″ or 6’3″ with a heavy build, facial hair, and corn-rows. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood half up, and grey jogging pants at the time of the alleged offence.

READ MORE: Proposed changes to sexual assault law not enough, says head of London Abused Women’s Centre

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stopperse at 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).