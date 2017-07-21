Crime
July 21, 2017 6:59 pm

Woodstock police investigate sexual assault

By Staff AM980

Police in Woodstock say a

The Woodstock Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday, July 14 in the area of Wilson and Hounsfield Streets in Woodstock.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his 20s with dark skin, approx. 6’2″ or 6’3″ with a heavy build, facial hair, and corn-rows. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood half up, and grey jogging pants at the time of the alleged offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stopperse at 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

