Canada
July 21, 2017 5:38 pm

Police investigating body found beside creek in Brampton

By News Anchor  AM640

Peel Regional Police are investigating a body found in Brampton.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a passerby found a dead body beside a creek in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. to Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway.

Police said more information was not readily available, including the identity of the victim and a potential suspect.

Officers are investigating the body as suspicious until proven to be otherwise.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Found
Brampton
Crime
Dead Body
peel police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News