Police investigating body found beside creek in Brampton
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a passerby found a dead body beside a creek in Brampton on Friday afternoon.
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. to Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway.
Police said more information was not readily available, including the identity of the victim and a potential suspect.
Officers are investigating the body as suspicious until proven to be otherwise.
More to come…
