‘I in Kingston’ sign dubbed huge hit

Being the ‘I’ in the sign’ is the latest hit in Downtown Kingston.

A month after Kingston’s selfie sign debuted at Confederation Park – it’s the ‘go-to’ destination for pictures.

“I think it’s a pretty cool idea and especially because you can actually interact with the monument,” said one enthusiastic participant. “It’s not just a monument you see, you can actually be part of it. So, I think it’s really, really cool.”

Locals and tourists alike are encouraged to take to social media to post their ‘#IinKingston’ photos while showing their love for the Limestone City.

Between the big three social media platforms, (Facebook, Instagram, and twitter), the ‘I in Kingston’ hashtag is growing — which is exactly what city officials hoped for when they patterned their sign after the giant one in Toronto.

But, some users say there is still room for improvement.

“I think this engine is blocking the view” said another selfie seeker.

“So, if there is no engine there would be a nice water view.”

At this point, the sign isn’t a permanent fixture, but if popularity continues to grow, it might just become one of Kingston’s heads up destinations.