Man leaves Town of Taber $2.4 million from estate

The Town of Taber is the beneficiary of $2.4 million from the estate of a Taber area man who died last fall.

William James Ferguson passed away Oct. 20, 2016 at the age of 71.

The community plans to set aside $1.5 million for a new fire hall building and $900,000 will be used for a trout pond recreational area.

The Town of Taber said building a new fire hall in a more central location will improve response times, providing enhanced safety for residents.

Currently the town has to build houses with very specific materials due to the location of their current fire hall. It said the new location would allow builders to construct more cost effective homes.

Taber’s town council says the trout pond area will help address the need for increased summer recreational opportunities.

“We wanted to make sure the very generous donation Mr. Ferguson has left for the Town of Taber was put towards a use that would provide the highest benefit to the community as a whole, and to guarantee there would be a lasting reminder of his kindness,” said Taber Mayor Andrew Prokop in a release.

The town said the new fire hall will be dedicated and named after Ferguson.