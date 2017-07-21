Canada
Number of asylum-seekers crossing illegally into Manitoba dropped in June

Early Sunday morning, February 26, 2017, eight migrants from Somalia cross into Canada illegally from the United States by walking down this train track into the town of Emerson, Man., where they will seek asylum at Canada Border Services Agency.

Manitoba has seen a drop in asylum-seekers crossing the border during the month of June.

That is contrary to the rest of country, which saw the highest number of refugee claimants cross the border this year.

884 asylum seekers were intercepted by RCMP last month, including 781 in Quebec. That is a significant increase for the province compared to May.

Only 63 refugee claimants crossed into Manitoba, which is a steep decline from 106 in May.

Canada has seen more than 4,300 asylum seekers cross the border in 2017.

