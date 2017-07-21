Number of asylum-seekers crossing illegally into Manitoba dropped in June

Manitoba has seen a drop in asylum-seekers crossing the border during the month of June.

That is contrary to the rest of country, which saw the highest number of refugee claimants cross the border this year.

884 asylum seekers were intercepted by RCMP last month, including 781 in Quebec. That is a significant increase for the province compared to May.

Only 63 refugee claimants crossed into Manitoba, which is a steep decline from 106 in May.

Canada has seen more than 4,300 asylum seekers cross the border in 2017.