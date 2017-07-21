John Oakley Show – Friday July 21, 2017

TGI Friday edition of the John Oakley show stepping up the discussions about “the Eaton Centre shooter”, $15 minimum wage, marijuana legalization, stair-gate, and Conrad Black stops by to talk about Sean Spicer’s resignation. Your one stop place to hear highlights of your Friday commute. Hear it again!

Eaton Centre shooter gets new trial – Conviction overturned

A man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting at Toronto’s Eaton Centre was granted a new trial Friday. AM640 legal analyst Joseph Neuberger says a judge found the jury that convicted him was improperly selected.

Sean Spicer resigns whitehouse post. Conrad Black opines

Province wrapping up committee hearings on Bill 148 and $15 minimum wage

Ontario may set 19 as min legal age for recreational pot

The premier says that the age of majority should be the same for pot as it is for booze once the federal government legalizes recreational pot next July 1. Andrew Murie of MADD Canada says that the driving laws should also be similarly restrictive as alcohol when it comes to young drivers.

Stair-Gate: Tom Riley park stairs built by Etobicoke resident taken down

Councillor Justin Di Ciano joins AM640 and proper stairs will be put in at a fraction of the cost of a previous estimate

