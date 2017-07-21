Kings Park Speedway to celebrate 50 years

The Kings Park Speedway is celebrating 50 years in the Queen City.

The track opened back in 1967, and has seen its ups and downs as far as conditions go, but thanks to a hard-working group running things, the track and its future seems to be heading in the right direction.

This weekend, they will have 2 afternoons of racing to commemorate the historic weekend.

The weekend promises to have something for everyone.

On Saturday, seniors will get in for free. Sunday, the focus is on the youngsters, or the next generation of race fans.

The racetrack will have an opportunity for the kids to meet the drivers and talk about the cars up close.

The Saskatchewan Rush monster-truck will also be there offering rides, as they celebrate their “golden anniversary” of racing.