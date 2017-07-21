Canada
Hamilton receives 13 submissions to develop Pier 8 lands

City of Hamilton Pier 7/8 redevelopment renderings.

City of Hamilton
The City of Hamilton has received 13 submissions to develop Pier 8.

The baker’s dozen of formal pre-qualification submissions involves 31 Ontario-based firms.

The Request for Qualifications closed on July 10 and is the first of a two-stage solicitation process that is scheduled to wrap up next year.

It offers private developers the chance to purchase and build on more than five hectares of fully serviced, mixed-use lands on the waterfront.

The Pier 8 development is expected to include up to 1500 residential units, as well as commercial and institutional space.

A shortlist is expected to be announced in mid-September.

Some neighbours have raised concerns ranging from traffic and noise to odour and dust from future residential and commercial projects along the waterfront.

But Ward 2 Councillor Jason Farr believes the complaints are coming from a small minority of residents and that more than 90 per cent of those currently living in the city’s north end are in favour of the $145-million plan for Pier 8.

