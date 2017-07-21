Kitten theft has Kingston Police looking for cat napper

Kingston police are on the lookout for a cat napper after a kitten was stolen from the humane society, of all places.

The theft happened last month, and police are now releasing these surveillance images of someone who they believe to be a ‘person of interest.’

Humane society officials say someone walked into one of the cat rooms unannounced on June 26th, and walked out with a kitten named Flipper.

“It’s disheartening on two cases for us,” said Connie Ball, Executive Director of the Kingston Humane Society. “One: someone taking from a charity. In terms of the money lost on the value that we put into the animals to look after them.”

“But number two, it’s concerning for the kitten growing up that gets that extra bit of care that’s needed.”

The kitten is named ‘Flipper’ because it suffers from a congenital leg problem. She needs regular care in order to live a healthy life.

She was actually scheduled to be adopted the day after she was taken. Her would-be owners have since adopted a new kitten.

Kingston Police ask anyone with information on Flipper, or her whereabouts to contact them at 613-549-4660.