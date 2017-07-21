Man killed after being struck by vehicle on Big River First Nation

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan.

The fatal collision happened on Friday at around 2:30 a.m. CT.

The 24-year-old man was taken to Shellbrook Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family has been notified however Big River RCMP is not releasing his name.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene until emergency personnel arrived.

No charges have been laid.

Big River RCMP and a Prince Albert collision re-constructionist continue to investigate.

Big River First Nation is approximately 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon.