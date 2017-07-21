Woman reported missing in Saskatoon may be in vulnerable situation
Saskatoon police are searching for a missing woman.
Whitney Erin Sjogren, 28, was last heard from on Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Two people dead after boat capsizes during storm in Saskatchewan
Sjogren is from Blaine Lake, Sask., but has been staying in Saskatoon.
Her family said they are concerned as Sjogren may be in a vulnerable situation.
Sjogren is five-foot ten, 150 pounds with brown/hazel eyes and long curly brown hair.
She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck, one on her chest and one on her hand and arm. She also has a left eyebrow piercing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sjogren is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.