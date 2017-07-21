Woman reported missing in Saskatoon may be in vulnerable situation

Saskatoon police are searching for a missing woman.

Whitney Erin Sjogren, 28, was last heard from on Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m. CT.

Sjogren is from Blaine Lake, Sask., but has been staying in Saskatoon.

Her family said they are concerned as Sjogren may be in a vulnerable situation.

Sjogren is five-foot ten, 150 pounds with brown/hazel eyes and long curly brown hair.

She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck, one on her chest and one on her hand and arm. She also has a left eyebrow piercing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sjogren is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.