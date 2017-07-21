Man walks away after vehicle flips onto its roof on 401 near Cobourg

A man managed to walk away after losing control of his vehicle on Highway 401 just east of the Burnham Street on-ramp near Cobourg, Ont.

Emergency services responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on July 20 to reports that a vehicle had flipped at the on-ramp to the highway.

When crews arrived, the vehicle was on its roof in the ditch just west of the Ontario Street bridge.

Police say the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was uninjured in the crash.

There is no word on what caused the vehicle to flip.