July 21, 2017 4:01 pm

Man walks away after vehicle flips onto its roof on 401 near Cobourg

Jeanne Pengelly By Production Assistant and Radio News Announcer  Global News

A vehicle flipped onto its roof on the on-ramp to Hwy 401 in Cobourg

Pete Fisher
A man managed to walk away after losing control of his vehicle on Highway 401 just east of the Burnham Street on-ramp near Cobourg, Ont.

A man managed to walk away after flipping his vehicle on Highway 401 near Cobourg, Ont. earlier this week.

Emergency services responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on July 20 to reports that a vehicle had flipped at the on-ramp to the highway.

When crews arrived, the vehicle was on its roof in the ditch just west of the Ontario Street bridge.

Police say the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was uninjured in the crash.

There is no word on what caused the vehicle to flip.

