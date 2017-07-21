Canada
Body recovered from South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Saskatoon RCMP recover body from South Saskatchewan River near where a teen was reported missing.

A body was recovered Friday morning from the South Saskatchewan River near where a teen went missing Sunday evening.

Saskatoon RCMP have yet to make positive identification, but have informed the family of Justin Warwaruk.

Warwaruk 17, was reported missing after diving into the water by the Fred Heal canoe launch, approximately 12 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

RCMP has been conducting a search since then for the Outlook, Sask., teen, along with search and rescue teams, additional agencies, a volunteer association and 60 civilians.

A crowdfunding page set up to raise funds for the search efforts and meet the family’s needs has raised over $27,000 to date.

