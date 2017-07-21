Support services expand for Princeton wildfire evacuees

There is a suite of new resources for people evacuated because of the wildfire burning just north of Princeton.

· The Skills Centre on Vermilion Avenue (Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm) will assist people setting up on-line banking and an email address to access Red Cross assistance.

· Counselling is available at the Princeton Seniors Centre at 162 Angela Ave.

· Food bank assistance can be obtained at the Princeton Baptist Church at 160 Old Hedley Rd.

· Clothing is available at the Crisis Centre at 111 Vermilion Avenue and at the hospital auxiliary.

Emergency support reception is at the Riverside Community Centre at 148 Old Hedley Rd. It’s open from 9am-1pm.

The Princeton wildfire broke out two weeks ago and has partially scorched about 3300 hectares. It’s about 80 per cent contained.