July 21, 2017 2:00 pm

Students across Canada brought to Fredericton for national program, robotics competition

By Staff The Canadian Press

Students from across Canada participate in the Shad program on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Jeremy Keefe/Global News
Every year, roughly 800 of the brightest high school students from across Canada are given a chance to explore their full potential through an innovative month-long program at one of 13 universities across the country.

The program, known as Shad, promotes entrepreneurship, team building and problem solving, and the students are spending much of their time this year examining the issue of climate change.

About 80 of the students are at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton where part of the program involves a competition to build and program a robot to follow a prescribed course in the fastest time.

This year’s winner was team “Slow Coco.”

Team member, Lili Paroski of Waterloo, Ont., says she’s learning a lot, but the best part of the competition was winning.

More than 16,000 teens have gone through the program since 1980, including 32 who became Rhodes Scholars.

