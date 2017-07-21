Stone Church and Garth intersection to be reconstructed

Starting Monday, Stone Church Road at Garth Street will be a “no-go zone” for drivers.

Public Works crews will close Stone Church to all through traffic at Garth for about six weeks as workers reconstruct the entire intersection.

The work will be completed in two stages.

Stage one: From July 24 until mid-August, the west side of the intersection will be closed. Traffic will travel in a single lane in each direction along Garth Street on the east side of the road. There will be access to and from West 5th Street during this period.

Stage two: From mid-August to late August, the east side of the intersection will be closed. Traffic will travel in a single lane in each direction along Garth Street on the west side of the road. There will be access to and from Upper Paradise Road during this period.

City officials recommend motorists use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

HSR Route #43 Stone Church will be on detour throughout the closure.