July 21, 2017 12:57 pm

Man missing on northern Saskatchewan lake

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Andrew Charles was last seen at Sulphide Lake in northern Saskatchewan on July 17.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A search is underway in northern Saskatchewan for a missing man.

Andrew Charles, 51, was reported missing to La Ronge RCMP on Thursday.

He was last seen at Sulphide Lake, which is northeast of La Ronge, on July 17.

Police said a boat containing all of Charles’ equipment and gear was located close to where he was last seen.

La Ronge RCMP said they continue to work with other agencies in locating Charles and an aerial search of the area is expected to take place on Friday.

Sulphide Lake is approximately 430 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

