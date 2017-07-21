Crime
July 21, 2017

2 London men charged after police seize $95K in drugs, .22 caliber rifle

By News Announcer  AM980

Two London men, age 47 and 49, are facing charges after five search warrants turned up over $95,000 in drugs and a .22 caliber rifle.

Members of the London Police Service Guns and Drugs Section and the RCMP Integrated Proceeds of Crime (IPOC) Unit executed search warrants on English Street, Cabell Street, Burnside Drive, Trafalgar Street, and East Street on Wednesday.

Police seized the following:

• 737.5 grams of suspected cocaine, value $73,750
• 2 x 5mg oxycodone, value $10
• 166 grams of methamphetamine, value $16,600
• 5-gallon tub of suspected phenacetin, value $5000
• .22 caliber rifle
• Weigh scale
• Approximately $4000 in Canadian Currency

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old man is charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 49-year-old man is charged with use/handle/store firearm carelessly, possession of a firearm knowing no authority, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

