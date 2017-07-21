Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, July 21

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 21.

Update on Algonquin Park drowning investigation

John Malloy, Director of Education at the Toronto District School Board, joined the show to give us an update on the investigation into the tragic drowning death of 15-year-old student Jeremiah Perry.



Airbnb… for cars?

Erica Alini, National Online Journalist (Money/Consumer) at Global News, tells us all about it.



Friday Top-Three Panel

It’s Friday, which means it was time for our top three panel, where three top women talk about three top stories of the week.

This week’s panel focused on:

1. Sean Spicer resigns from Trump administration. What do you make of this?

2. Is the Omar Khadr campaign hurting NAFTA negotiations? Should the Tories stop, or are Liberals playing politics with this too?

3. Saudi woman arrested, then released, for wearing a skirt. It’s 2017 – how hard is it to get Saudi Arabia to modernize its human rights codes?



Panelists:

Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association

Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group Line Maheux, strategy and communications expert



New book: Startup Opportunities: Know When to Quit Your Day Job, 2nd Edition

Sean Wise, co-author of Startup Opportunities: Know When to Quit Your Day Job, 2nd Edition, is a expert on startups and venture capital. He is the host of The Naked Entrepreneur, is a prolific business educator, bestselling author, and international business speaker. He’s a partner at Ryerson Futures, a seed-stage venture capital fund and technology accelerator. He joined the show to share his expertise and talk about his new book.



