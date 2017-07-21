Mother, Mother and Classified highlight Tweed Inc. shindig

Concert goers have another venue to check out this summer: The front yard at Tweed Inc. in Smiths Falls.

The second annual Front Yard Shindig takes place August 12th on the large lawn out front of Tweed’s site at 1 Hershey Dr. This year’s lineup includes rock group Mother, Mother, and east-coast rapper Classified.

Tweed Inc. is part of Canopy Growth Corp.; one of Canada’s biggest licensed medical cannabis producers.

The shindig is an alcohol- and tobacco-free event – but those with a medical cannabis license will have access to an on-site vaping lounge.

“We didn’t necessarily want alcohol at the event because we wanted to focus on family friendliness.” Tweed Inc. Communications Director Jordan Sinclair said.

“But at the same time, a lot of the people who follow us closely are customers and are medical cannabis patients. So for us, it’s more about being able to accommodate them. So it’s not about saying, you know, ‘come on down and there’s going to be pot everywhere.’”

Tweed Inc. says the event is a way to thank the community of Smiths Falls for their continued support.

Tickets are $30, or free for children 12 and under.