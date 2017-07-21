Calgary police to host news conference Friday amid rash of violent crime, gun violence

Calgary police will be providing an update on the steps they’re taking to address violent crime in the city amid a recent series of shootings, stabbings and homicides.

Chief Const. Roger Chaffin will be among those speaking at an 11:30 a.m. news conference on Friday.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said Friday their Specialized Offender Unit is currently investigating 40 people believed to be involved with at least 55 shootings dating back to 2012, a number of unsolved homicides over the last five years and at least 17 reported violent home invasions within the last year.

Police said over 20 people within the group have been charged with more than 100 offences since September 2016.

“Despite significant efforts and resources being dedicated to this issue, police have seen a recent increase in their violent behaviour,” the CPS said in a Friday news release.

“These are predominantly young men who have zero regard for the safety of others, but even more alarming, have zero regard for their own lives,” Staff Sgt. Rob Davidson clarified. “This makes them extremely dangerous, violent and unpredictable.”

“The risk these individuals pose to bystanders and innocent members of our community is deeply concerning. Retaliatory violence is entirely impulsive with this group because of their non-traditional structure.”

Police characterize the group as “very disorganized, fluid and lacking the hierarchy and structure of traditional gangs.”

“They do not self-identify under a specific name, or names. Their range of violence includes shootings, kidnappings, assaults, extortions and home invasions.”

According to the CPS, gang and gun violence in Calgary can traditionally be tied to specific groups that target clearly defined oppositional groups, aiming to control the drug trade or criminal activity throughout the city.

Investigators believe the recent violence is motivated by “perceived personal slights within the group and the desire to live a criminal lifestyle,” although they add drug involvement remains a common factor.

While the overall number of shooting incidents in the first half of 2017 are slightly higher than 2016, police say the number of guns used and shots fired in these incidents has increased over recent years.

“There are more incidents involving multiple firearms and multiple rounds discharged,” police said. “So far this year, more than 100 guns believed to be connected to crime have been seized and analyzed.”

Police said communities within central and northeast Calgary have the highest rates of gun crimes. The majority of shooting incidents occur on evenings and weekends.

May 2017 experienced the second-highest number of shooting incident (13) in a single month for the past two years, only surpassed by January 2015 (15).

“The Calgary Police Service has a robust co-ordinated strategy in place to address this ongoing violence,” police said. “This strategy involves intelligence, suppression and investigative efforts from more than 15 specialty areas across the Service, along with dedicated analytical support. In addition, frontline patrol officers remain steadfast in their critical incident response to these ongoing incidents.”

Police are also encouraging the public to come forward and report any crime or gun violence they witness.

“We know people might be scared, but there are ways to provide information anonymously,” Davidson said.

“As Calgarians we need to come together to send a clear message that this kind of activity is not tolerated in our city.”

Calgary gun violence by the numbers:

45: Number of so-called shooting events in Calgary from January 2017 — June 2017 — that’s compared to 37 during the same period last year (a 22 per cent increase). A shooting event is comprised of more than one injury or property-related shooting incident.

32: Number of Calgary shooting events so far this year which are believed to be targeted.

15: Number of shootings so far this year which are thought to be related to ongoing conflict between the same 40 individuals.

60: Per cent of shooting events associated to known criminal affiliations.

70: Per cent of shooting events confirmed to be drug-related.

*All statistics provided by the Calgary Police Service.