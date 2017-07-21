Stolen pick-up truck involved in Highway 401 crash

Charges are pending after single vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Kingston.

Provincial Police received several calls about a pick-up truck being driven aggressively on the westbound 401 near Joyceville Road just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say that a short time later, the driver of the truck lost control of it and it went into the ditch before crashing into a road sign between Division Street and Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard.

READ MORE: Man walks away after vehicle flips onto its roof on 401 near Cobourg

The driver — a 41-year-old man of no fixed address — was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the truck had recently been reported stolen from the Leeds-Grenville area.