Stolen pick-up truck involved in Highway 401 crash
Charges are pending after single vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Kingston.
Provincial Police received several calls about a pick-up truck being driven aggressively on the westbound 401 near Joyceville Road just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say that a short time later, the driver of the truck lost control of it and it went into the ditch before crashing into a road sign between Division Street and Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard.
The driver — a 41-year-old man of no fixed address — was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the truck had recently been reported stolen from the Leeds-Grenville area.
