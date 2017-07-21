Halton Police seek fugitive Cherry Dixon

Halton Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 52-year-old Cambridge woman as part of their Fugitive Friday campaign.

Cherry Dixon is wanted after failing to appear in court on charges that include possession of drugs, theft from LCBO stores in several locations across the province, and possession of a stolen licence plate.

The list includes 15 counts:

Theft Under $5000.00 (10 counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Stolen Property

Obstruct Peace Office

Fail to Attend Court

Fail to Comply Recognizance

Dixon has a tattoo on her left hand across the knuckles that says “LOVE”, another tattoo on her right upper arm of “Sherry” and left upper arm “KC.”

She is known to frequent Burlington, Milton, Hamilton, Cambridge, York Region, Kingston, Orillia, Bracebridge, Listowel and surrounding areas throughout the GTA.

Anyone who may have witnessed this person or has information that would assist investigators in locating her is encouraged to contact Detective Bob Lester, Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-825-4747 x 2455 or Crime Stoppers “See something, Hear something, Say something” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at https://haltoncrimestoppers.ca/ or by texting “Tip 201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).