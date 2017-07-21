Weather
July 21, 2017 8:19 am

Curling rink in Saskatchewan community destroyed in storm

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A curling rink in a small Saskatchewan community was destroyed as severe storms swept through the province.

Severe storms that swept through Saskatchewan on Thursday evening hit hard in a small community south of Saskatoon.

The curling rink in Strongfield, approximately 100 kilometres south of Saskatoon, was destroyed.

It was leveled as high winds blew through the area. The mayor of Strongfield believes it was a plough wind caused the destruction.

Environment Canada said one eyewitness reported a tornado near Loreburn around the same time, but that has not been confirmed.

Trees are also reported to have been ripped down in Outlook.

Power was also knocked out in parts of Saskatoon and a number of communities around the city for several hours due to the storms.

