Curling rink in Saskatchewan community destroyed in storm

Severe storms that swept through Saskatchewan on Thursday evening hit hard in a small community south of Saskatoon.

The curling rink in Strongfield, approximately 100 kilometres south of Saskatoon, was destroyed.

READ MORE: Hail wipes out apple orchard north of Saskatoon

It was leveled as high winds blew through the area. The mayor of Strongfield believes it was a plough wind caused the destruction.

Environment Canada said one eyewitness reported a tornado near Loreburn around the same time, but that has not been confirmed.

Trees are also reported to have been ripped down in Outlook.

READ MORE: ‘1-in-25 year storm’ slams Saskatoon with flooding, hail and major power outages

Power was also knocked out in parts of Saskatoon and a number of communities around the city for several hours due to the storms.