COMMENTARY: How low can the Tiger-Cats go?

How low can they go?

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have turned back the clock, and it feels like 2007.

The Ticats lost a heartbreaker Thursday night, a 31-28 last-minute loss against Edmonton, that sent the hometown crowd home unhappy.

Many of them called, emailed and tweeted at me on CHML’s 5th Quarter, irate, frustrated and dumbfounded as to how this team has managed to start the season 0 and 4.

Not since 2007 have the Cats limped out of the gate with four straight defeats.

Hamilton’s QB at the time was Jason Maas, who just so happens to be Edmonton’s head coach these days.

Mike Reilly, as he has done time and time again, put the Esks on his back and led them to victory.

What an incredible last drive they had to win, capped off by Reilly’s 15-yard TD toss to Vidal Hazelton.

Something is definitely amiss in Hamilton.

But that something isn’t just one thing.

Fans pointed them out on The 5th Quarter.

Bad coaching, the exposed secondary, Zach Collaros not being himself, injuries, not running the ball, etc.

With games in Calgary and Edmonton coming up next — the answer is, a lot lower.