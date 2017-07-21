Binbrook concert to raise money for Tim Bosma foundation

Germania Park in Binbrook is hosting a concert Saturday in memory of Ancaster’s Tim Bosma.

Community in the Countryside will raise money for Tim’s Tribute.

The organization was founded by Sharlene Bosma, Tim’s widow. It provides assistance to the families of murder victims.

Co-organizer Jozina Dykstra says the concert is their way of giving back.

“When Tim went missing we looked and put up flyers and paid, but there was nothing we could tangibly do. This is an opportunity to give back and draw the community back together.”

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert begins at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“We have raffles and there will be some on site food trucks,” said Dykstra. “The food trucks will be donating 10 per cent of their sales to Tim’s Tribute. So it’s amazing how the community is coming together. They all want to help out.”

Tickets are $30 for adults. Children 13 and under get in free.

It’s been four years since Bosma’s high-profile murder.

The 32-year-old went missing after taking two men for a test drive of a truck he had listed for sale online. His disappearance made headlines across Canada and sparked a massive week-long search that saw more than 100 police officers scouring properties in the Waterloo Region.

Dellen Millard, 30, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 28, of Oakville, were found guilty of first-degree murder.